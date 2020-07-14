610 LEAVENWORTH.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room alarm system on-site laundry

Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!



What’s red and white and delicious all over? With Osha Thai on the ground floor and dozens of restaurants nearby, this classic brick building is in prime dining territory. When you feel like whipping up a home-cooked gourmet meal, the gas range and other top-notch appliances send you into fits of foodie ecstasy. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and pet-friendly policy are the icing on the cake.



Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it eas