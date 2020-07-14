All apartments in San Francisco
610 LEAVENWORTH.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:14 AM

610 LEAVENWORTH

610 Leavenworth St · (415) 417-1532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 610 LEAVENWORTH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
alarm system
on-site laundry
Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!

What’s red and white and delicious all over? With Osha Thai on the ground floor and dozens of restaurants nearby, this classic brick building is in prime dining territory. When you feel like whipping up a home-cooked gourmet meal, the gas range and other top-notch appliances send you into fits of foodie ecstasy. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and pet-friendly policy are the icing on the cake.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it eas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 610 LEAVENWORTH have any available units?
610 LEAVENWORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 LEAVENWORTH have?
Some of 610 LEAVENWORTH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 LEAVENWORTH currently offering any rent specials?
610 LEAVENWORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 LEAVENWORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 LEAVENWORTH is pet friendly.
Does 610 LEAVENWORTH offer parking?
No, 610 LEAVENWORTH does not offer parking.
Does 610 LEAVENWORTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 LEAVENWORTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 LEAVENWORTH have a pool?
No, 610 LEAVENWORTH does not have a pool.
Does 610 LEAVENWORTH have accessible units?
No, 610 LEAVENWORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 610 LEAVENWORTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 LEAVENWORTH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

