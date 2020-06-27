4540 26TH STREET N

4540 26th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207 Donaldson Run
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
WELL MAINTAINED 3000 SF SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH ARLINGTON ~ AVAILABLE STARTING 08/23/2019 ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ GORGEOUS REAR YARD ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMLY RM WITH FIREPLACE ~ SCREEN PORCH OFF LIVING ROOM ~ HUGE STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT & ATTIC. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
