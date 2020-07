Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Located near the Ballston Metro in Arlington, Avalon Arlington North offers luxury apartments for lease. Inside this refreshing, smoke-free community are thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. These brand new Arlington apartments come equipped with track lighting, walk-in closets, washer and dryers, and contemporary kitchens with stainless steel Energy Star appliances and quartz-stone countertops. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with studio, swimming pool, and an on-site dog park and spa.