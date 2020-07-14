Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage playground

Nestled deep in the heart of the historic Buckingham Community, in Arlington VA this outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our unique apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes laundry facilities, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.



Located in prestigious Arlington VA this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, The Gates of Ballston boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. Live the life you always wanted at The Gates of Ballst