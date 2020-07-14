Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gates of Ballston.
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
playground
Nestled deep in the heart of the historic Buckingham Community, in Arlington VA this outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Our unique apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes laundry facilities, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.
Located in prestigious Arlington VA this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, The Gates of Ballston boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. Live the life you always wanted at The Gates of Ballst
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Gates of Ballston have any available units?
Gates of Ballston has 2 units available starting at $2,446 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Gates of Ballston have?
Some of Gates of Ballston's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gates of Ballston currently offering any rent specials?
Gates of Ballston is not currently offering any rent specials.