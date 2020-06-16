Rent Calculator
908 N GREENBRIER STREET
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 30
908 N GREENBRIER STREET
908 North Greenbrier Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 North Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk to Ballston. Remodeled property, freshly painted, refinished hardwoods with Stainless appliances and granite countertops. 4 Beds and 3 full baths. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have any available units?
908 N GREENBRIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 908 N GREENBRIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 N GREENBRIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 N GREENBRIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET offer parking?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have a pool?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
