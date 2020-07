Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit lobby media room online portal pool table

Welcome to Pike 3400. At the intersection of here & now, Pike 3400 is a brand new Columbia Pike apartment community that is perfectly positioned near all of the places you want to be. Located at the corner of Glebe Road and Columbia Pike in Arlington, you'll find dining, shopping and entertainment right outside your front door. From enjoying dinner at our on-site restaurants, to the short drive into D.C., you'll find nothing is out of reach at Pike 3400.