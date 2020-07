Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving hot tub

The Clarendon Apartments in Arlington, VA is just steps from the Orange line and 3 stops from downtown DC. Our convenient location is within walking distance of great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Our spacious homes feature oversized windows to showcase amazing DC views, in-home washers and dryers, and beautiful kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unwind at the swimming pool or enjoy a work out in the fitness center. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there's a perfect home for you. Check out our other Clarendon apartments.