/
/
/
bluemont
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Bluemont, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
10 Units Available
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,917
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,983
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,294
1454 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
639 N VERMONT STREET
639 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
RIGHT AT BALLSTON QUARTER & .3 mi to BALLSTON METRO. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath spacious upper unit in Duplex in Ballston. WOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING, Fenced LAWN for relaxing and BBQ. Both on street and off street PARKING.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4424 7TH STREET N
4424 7th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1692 sqft
Fabulous 3lvl Brick Townhome in the Heart of Ballston! Spacious, Secluded End Unit, Great Views, Fenced yard w/Wood Patio. 3BR/2BA w/half Bath on 1st floor, 2 pkg Spaces Convey.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
835 N WOODROW ST
835 North Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Well maintained. Minutes to metro station and I-66. Minutes from Ballston town center including restaurants, Target store (coming soon) and Harris Teeter.Please contact agent first for virtual tour.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
728 N WAKEFIELD STREET N
728 North Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1331 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 bedroom patio level apartment in a quiet neighborhood near Ballston Metro, DC, major access routes, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
904 N. Buchanan Court
904 North Buchanan Court, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
904 N Buchanan Court Overview/Highlights: • Newly constructed beautifully designed 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom luxury home with finishes only found in custom homes; • End townhome with plenty of natural light; • 1st Level: 2 car garage with
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
922 N. Buchanan Street
922 North Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
922 N Buchanan Street Overview/Highlights: • Uniquely designed 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom luxury home with finishes only found in custom homes; • 2 car garage with office/den/entertainment area on the 1st level; • Large open kitchen, living room, and
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4737 WILSON BOULEVARD
4737 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4737 WILSON BOULEVARD in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
766 North Vermont Street
766 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1131 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms/two bathrooms townhome. This one level charming home is all you are looking for. With fully renovated master bathroom and very close proximity to Ballston Metro and all the shops around the Ballston area.
Results within 1 mile of Bluemont
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,783
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASeven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VABailey's Crossroads, VAWest Falls Church, VAAnnandale, VALincolnia, VA