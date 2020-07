Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Call Today to choose your Newly Renovated Apartment Home!



In the Heart of the Village at Shirlington



Shirlington House is located in the heart of Arlington, Virginia, minutes away from Shirlington’s Transit Station providing access to Washington, D.C. and Old Town Alexandria. Shirlington House offers newly renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes finished with vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom hardware, large expansive windows with view, soaring 9 ft ceilings and lighting packages.



Entertain and cook at the outdoor chef’s kitchen while you’re friends sit around the fire pit. Spoil your furry friend at the large pet park and let them run through the agility course. Take a dip in the swimming pool or sit on sun deck to catch some rays. Coming soon we will feature a brand new resident fitness center and if you like the outdoors, check out Dominion bike trail, Four Mile run trail, and Fort Reynolds Park nearby.