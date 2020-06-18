Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM
873 N FREDERICK STREET
873 North Frederick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
873 North Frederick Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Need a large fenced yard for dogs and or kids? looking for foot friendly living near metro? Want to walk to grocery? This house is for you
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have any available units?
873 N FREDERICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 873 N FREDERICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
873 N FREDERICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 N FREDERICK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 N FREDERICK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET offer parking?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have a pool?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 N FREDERICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 N FREDERICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
