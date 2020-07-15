All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 PM

AVA Ballston Square

850 N Randolph St · (469) 284-0573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get one and a half months free on select move-in ready apartment homes for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Location

850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-0409 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 001-0231 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 001-0811 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 60+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0301 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 001-0501 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 001-0334 · Avail. now

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 50+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVA Ballston Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr concierge
business center
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
AVA Ballston Square in Arlington, Virginia has perfectly located, one and two bedroom Arlington apartments. Only a few blocks from the Ballston and Virginia Square (Orange and Silver Line) Metro stations, AVA Ballston Square offers amenities includinga courtyard with pool, grills, indoor and outdoor lounges, fitness center, and co-work lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $600 amenity fee
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $60/month (first spot), $175/month (second spot); Reserved parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVA Ballston Square have any available units?
AVA Ballston Square has 116 units available starting at $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does AVA Ballston Square have?
Some of AVA Ballston Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVA Ballston Square currently offering any rent specials?
AVA Ballston Square is offering the following rent specials: Get one and a half months free on select move-in ready apartment homes for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Is AVA Ballston Square pet-friendly?
Yes, AVA Ballston Square is pet friendly.
Does AVA Ballston Square offer parking?
Yes, AVA Ballston Square offers parking.
Does AVA Ballston Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVA Ballston Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVA Ballston Square have a pool?
Yes, AVA Ballston Square has a pool.
Does AVA Ballston Square have accessible units?
No, AVA Ballston Square does not have accessible units.
Does AVA Ballston Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVA Ballston Square has units with dishwashers.
