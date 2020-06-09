All apartments in Arlington
Zoso Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Zoso Flats

Open Now until 6pm
1025 N Fillmore St · (202) 817-2544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 513 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$3,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zoso Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
Zoso Flats is a pet-friendly community situated in the vibrant neighborhood of Clarendon-Courthouse in Arlington, VA. Offering spacious, urban one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with high-end finishes and exposed ceilings. Each home is truly unique and the community features a landscaped pet walk. And there are many transportation options available through our partnership with Arlington Transportation Partners (ATP).We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, social distanced, in-person and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Pets must be six months or older. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zoso Flats have any available units?
Zoso Flats has 16 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Zoso Flats have?
Some of Zoso Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zoso Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Zoso Flats is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is Zoso Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Zoso Flats is pet friendly.
Does Zoso Flats offer parking?
Yes, Zoso Flats offers parking.
Does Zoso Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zoso Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zoso Flats have a pool?
No, Zoso Flats does not have a pool.
Does Zoso Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Zoso Flats has accessible units.
Does Zoso Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zoso Flats has units with dishwashers.
