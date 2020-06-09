Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access internet cafe

Zoso Flats is a pet-friendly community situated in the vibrant neighborhood of Clarendon-Courthouse in Arlington, VA. Offering spacious, urban one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with high-end finishes and exposed ceilings. Each home is truly unique and the community features a landscaped pet walk. And there are many transportation options available through our partnership with Arlington Transportation Partners (ATP).We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, social distanced, in-person and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.