Zoso Flats

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Pets must be six months or older. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot.