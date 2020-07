Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse pool table

Located along I-395, less than 10-minutes from DC and less than 5-minutes from the Pentagon, Alister Arlington Ridges spacious studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes are primed and ready to make one of the regions most central hotspots, Shirlington, your playground. Walk and grab a coffee at Busboys and Poets. Catch a flick at the AMC. Hit up happy hour at Copperwood Tavern. Then stroll back to swim by your sparking pool or host friends under the stars. Once inside, youll enjoy some of the most spacious apartment spaces Arlington has to offer complete with serene views of the famed Army-Navy Country Club golf course, a perfect counterpoint to the bustling city outside. This is not your everyday apartment. This is Alister Arlington Ridge.