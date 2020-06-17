All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 S IVY STREET

840 South Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 South Ivy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completly renovated 3/4 bedroom 2 bath semi-detached home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.Refinished hardwood floors throughout . Walk to Shopping, restaurants, schools, public transporation within minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 S IVY STREET have any available units?
840 S IVY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 S IVY STREET have?
Some of 840 S IVY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 S IVY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 S IVY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 S IVY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 840 S IVY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 840 S IVY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 840 S IVY STREET does offer parking.
Does 840 S IVY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 S IVY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 S IVY STREET have a pool?
No, 840 S IVY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 840 S IVY STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 S IVY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 S IVY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 S IVY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
