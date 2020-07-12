/
/
/
arlington heights
114 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
7 S IRVING ST
7 South Irving Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CLASSIC THREE BEDROOM ALL BRICK COLONIAL just one traffic light from D.C., Pentagon, Ft. Meyer, etc.. One mile to the Clarendon or Virginia Square Metro Stations.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
3313 6TH STREET S
3313 6th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1446 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM 3 LEVELS WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW KITCHEN, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL AND BEDROOM LEVEL. CLOSE TO COLUMBIA PIKE, RT. 50 & D.C.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
20 OLD GLEBE ROAD
20 South Old Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
868 sqft
One mile from Ballston, third level condo, large, sunny 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 868 sq. ft. rent includes water and sewage. Laundry room and bike storage in the same building. Courtyard entrance, 1 parking sticker plus parking available on the street.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
47 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
17 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,783
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
9 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,706
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1116 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
