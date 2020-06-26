617 GLEBE ROAD

617 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204 Arlington Heights
Available July 1. Photos taken when vacant. Totally remodeled and updated!! New kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances. Freshly painted. New flooring. Remodeled baths. Level yard. Extra parking in front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
