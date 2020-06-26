All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 617 GLEBE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
617 GLEBE ROAD
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

617 GLEBE ROAD

617 S Glebe Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1. Photos taken when vacant. Totally remodeled and updated!! New kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances. Freshly painted. New flooring. Remodeled baths. Level yard. Extra parking in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
617 GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 617 GLEBE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
617 GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 617 GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 617 GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 617 GLEBE ROAD offers parking.
Does 617 GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 GLEBE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 617 GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 617 GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 617 GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 617 GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 GLEBE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University