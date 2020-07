Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center 24hr concierge gym green community parking pool bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Step inside Central Place, the most sophisticated and aesthetically exciting luxury apartments in Arlington, VA. From studios to three-bedroom floor plans, these apartments offer open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and premium appliances and finishes. With an ideal location right across from Georgetown and remarkable views of the nation’s capital and the Potomac River, these downtown Rosslyn luxury apartments not only redefine the local skyline — they redefine the high expectations of high-rise living. A new and impressive outdoor public plaza with direct access to the Rosslyn Metro station. By day, the plaza hosts bustling activities like the FRESHFARM Farmer’s Market, concerts and movies, and by night, it’s a tranquil spot to relax. This excellent location allows you to enjoy quick access to Washington’s central business district and all major highways. What’s more, Reagan National Airport is only 10 minutes by train and less than five miles by car.