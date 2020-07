Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center carport clubhouse community garden conference room courtyard green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby package receiving

Avalon at Arlington Square, conveniently located near Crystal City and Pentagon City features newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes that come equipped with modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, private patios, vaulted ceilings, and hard surface flooring. Community amenities includes a pet park and dog run, two outdoor swimming pools with sun decks and barbecue areas, and state of the art fitness center with yoga/spin room. Avalon at Arlington Square also offers free transit to the Pentagon Metro, complimentary WiFi in common areas, bike storage, pet care services, and flexible lease terms.