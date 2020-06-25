All apartments in Arlington
2140 TAZEWELL COURT
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

2140 TAZEWELL COURT

2140 North Tazewell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2140 North Tazewell Court, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BR 3.5 BA with 2 Car garage. Upgrades everywhere; Cabinets, Custom Moldings, Appliances, even a HUGE marble bathroom. Living Room has cozy gas fireplace for entertaining. Enjoy outdoor living from the rooftop deck overlooking downtown..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have any available units?
2140 TAZEWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have?
Some of 2140 TAZEWELL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 TAZEWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2140 TAZEWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 TAZEWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT offers parking.
Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 TAZEWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 TAZEWELL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

