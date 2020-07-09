All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Dominion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Dominion
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Dominion

333 South Glebe Rd · (833) 962-3724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Contact the leasing office today to learn how you can save on your first month of rent. Restrictions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 423 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 627 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dominion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
gym
carport
clubhouse
dog grooming area
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Located in the Arlington Heights Historic District, Dominion now offers high-end updates to the building and a simple refresh of the name bringing the identity into the 21st century while giving a nod to its authentic mid-century roots. Classic is cool again.Dominion offers easy access to shopping and restaurants at the nearby Ballston Commons Mall. The mall is also home to the Capital's training facility, where you can skate, play hockey, or play broomball throughout the week. Dominion is near Columbia Pike where you can spend an afternoon exploring the locally owned shops and ethnic restaurants, home to some of the District's best eats. Head to one of the local parks to curl up with a good book or explore the local farmers market. Getting between Northern Virginia (Tyson/Fairfax/Farlington) and DC is easy with connections to the Ballst

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500 (1st pet), $250 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dominion have any available units?
Dominion has 7 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Dominion have?
Some of Dominion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dominion currently offering any rent specials?
Dominion is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Contact the leasing office today to learn how you can save on your first month of rent. Restrictions apply.
Is Dominion pet-friendly?
Yes, Dominion is pet friendly.
Does Dominion offer parking?
Yes, Dominion offers parking.
Does Dominion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dominion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dominion have a pool?
Yes, Dominion has a pool.
Does Dominion have accessible units?
No, Dominion does not have accessible units.
Does Dominion have units with dishwashers?
No, Dominion does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Dominion?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity