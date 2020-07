Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving sauna accessible hot tub online portal pool table

At Lenox Club you will truly find a lifestyle that can't be beat. Whether it's taking a dip in the indoor pool, working out in the fitness center, or taking in the D.C. views from the Penthouse level deck or game room, we have just about everything you could want from an urban lifestyle. If that's not enough, you'll enjoy a 24-hour front desk so you can live life to the fullest. Located in Crystal City just steps from the new National Landing, Lenox Club makes city living easy and convenient.