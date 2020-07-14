Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan range Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Whispering Oaks is located on a quiet street in the highly sought after neighborhood of Arlington. The building has undergone a renovation and has been restored with contemporary finishes and amenities.



We are now offering spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartments!



Each apartment features European finishes with Bosch appliances, Caeserstone and Silestone Quartz countertops, German cabinets by Bauformat, Kahrs hardwood floors, custom Elfa closets, spa-inspired rain showers, in-unit Bosch washers/dryers and dishwashers.



The building features controlled fob access throughout, a smart package storage system and a fully equipped fitness center.



At Whispering Oaks, you will enjoy the serene setting, while living steps from award winning cuisine, coffee shops and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which provides easy access to Washington, D.C.



Experience better living. Contact us today for leasing specials and availability!