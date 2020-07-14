All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
Whispering Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Whispering Oaks

1310 N Oak Ct · (202) 804-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 N Oak Ct, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Whispering Oaks is located on a quiet street in the highly sought after neighborhood of Arlington. The building has undergone a renovation and has been restored with contemporary finishes and amenities.

We are now offering spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartments!

Each apartment features European finishes with Bosch appliances, Caeserstone and Silestone Quartz countertops, German cabinets by Bauformat, Kahrs hardwood floors, custom Elfa closets, spa-inspired rain showers, in-unit Bosch washers/dryers and dishwashers.

The building features controlled fob access throughout, a smart package storage system and a fully equipped fitness center.

At Whispering Oaks, you will enjoy the serene setting, while living steps from award winning cuisine, coffee shops and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which provides easy access to Washington, D.C.

Experience better living. Contact us today for leasing specials and availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage parking available. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Oaks have any available units?
Whispering Oaks has 23 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Oaks have?
Some of Whispering Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Oaks offers parking.
Does Whispering Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Oaks have a pool?
No, Whispering Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Whispering Oaks have accessible units?
No, Whispering Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Oaks has units with dishwashers.
