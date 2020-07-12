/
/
/
waverly hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
795 Apartments for rent in Waverly Hills, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,591
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1005 sqft
A modern community with individually controlled heating and air. Near parks, shops and restaurants. Fully renovated with modern kitchens. On-site walking and biking trails, lots of parking, and open green space.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,461
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment living with on-site laundry and patio or balcony. Plus, the utilities are included. Located on Lee Highway, between Woodstock Park and Stratford Park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2061 WOODSTOCK N
2061 N Woodstock St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
854 sqft
Awesome space at an awesome price! Hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, and recently painted. No Pets and No Smoking. Apartment comes with one assigned parking space as well! Utilities included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2146 N THOMAS STREET
2146 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
968 sqft
Beautiful single family home with upper-level apartment available for rent! 2 bed/1bath, fully updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and large windows that allow for tons of natural light. In-unit washer/dryer combo.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4343 LEE HIGHWAY
4343 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
980 sqft
Spacious Condo with two bedrooms and two baths! Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops! Hardwood floors. Close to Ballston and Clarendon! Bus stop within walking distances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4401 LEE HWY #46
4401 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
Updated, immaculately-maintained large corner unit condo in great N. Arlington neighborhood. Across from Lee Heights shopping center. Convenient for commuters - bus stop at building takes you to Metro. Bike or walk to Ballston Metro which is 1.
Results within 1 mile of Waverly Hills
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1411 sqft
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
43 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
10 Units Available
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,917
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
55 Units Available
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASeven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VABailey's Crossroads, VAWest Falls Church, VAAnnandale, VA