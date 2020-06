2100 N SCOTT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MODERN, FRESH, UPDATED! THIS 1 BED/1 BATH HAS IT ALL! CERAMIC TILE ENTRY, UPDATED KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & NEW BLINDS. UPGRADED BATH HAS SOAKING TUB. BEDROOM OFFERS BAY WINDOW & CLOSET W/ORGANIZERS. LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR AMPLE NATURAL LIGHT. NEW A/C UNIT. CONDO BLDG HAS LAUNDRY FACILITY, BIKE STORAGE, & PERSONAL STORAGE AREA. RESERVED PARKING INCLUDED. PETS ARE CASE-BY-CASE. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. COMMUTERS DREAM AND/OR STUDENTS DREAM! CLOSE PROXIMITY TO GEORGETOWN AND GWU. WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO.