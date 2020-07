Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Dominion Plaza, traditional high rise apartments overlooking the Army/Navy Country Club with captivating views of the DC Skyline in Arlington, VA. Conveniently located just a block from Columbia Pike for easy access to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants. Our location is ideal to grab a bike from Capital Bikeshare to explore nearby parks, farmer's markets, and bike trails. Frequent buses to the Pentagon Metro are easily accessible, and I-395 takes you straight into DC or Arlington in minutes.



Dominion Plaza offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy metropolitan life with views of DC and Virginia from our rooftop terrace, relax in our swimming pool and stay healthy in our fitness center. Indulge in your favorite meals with our open kitchens. Feel accomplished in our 24-hour business center with free Wi-Fi. Entertain friends and family in our grilling and playground area. Everything is at your fingertips!