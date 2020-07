Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Built in 2000 and boasting 383 units, Ballston Place sits in the heart of the Ballston neighborhood in Arlington, VA. This pet friendly building is a walker’s paradise and is also situated blocks from both the Ballston and Virginia Square Metro stations.



The building features a parking garage, a large outdoor pool, courtyard with grilling stations, clubroom with a billiards table, fitness center, 24 hour concierge and package receiving, business center and indoor bike storage.



Ballston Place has one, two and three bedroom apartments. Apartments feature spacious living areas and bedrooms, lots of natural light, walk-in and customized closets, full size washer and dryers in-unit, open concept living and dining room spaces and hardwood flooring and balconies in select units.