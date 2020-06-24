All apartments in Arlington
1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE

1805 Crystal Square Arc · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Crystal Square Arc, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Outstanding central location in Crystal City: walk to metro, restaurants and shops. Indoor parking space included in lease. Minutes to Washington DC. While others commute, relax on the unit's outdoor balcony and summers by the pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have any available units?
1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 CRYSTAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
