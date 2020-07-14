All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Columbia Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Columbia Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Columbia Park

942 S Wakefield St · (641) 329-0251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. If you are looking for premium apartment homes in Arlington, Virginia, your search stops here at Columbia Park. Spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans are equipped with a variety of charming in-home features. Modern, chef-inspired kitchens offer premium appliances and plenty of cupboard and counter top space. Plush carpeting, open-concept layouts, and elements like high speed internet, cable access, and included utilities mean you can enjoy all of the comfortable classics of apartment living without sacrificing modern upgrades.Controlled access entry and sound proofing between each residence ensures you will have the privacy and security you are looking for. Just steps from your front door you can experience even more great living with a range of community amenities. Our friendly, bilingual staff is located on-site and is always happy to help.Free parking and a convenient location close to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation mean Columbia Park has got you covered. Our playground and picnic area is a great place to enjoy the outdoors, and a pet-free atmosphere means our community is tailored to meet your every want.Home is more than just a place to live, and that's why Columbia Park is perfectly located in the Barcroft neighborhood of Arlington, putting you close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Our community is just minutes from Bailey's Crossroads Shopping Center, Army Navy Country Club, Alcova Heights Park, and so much more. Residents also love our proximity to Columbia Pike and a range of public transportation. Come home to comfort, convenience, and a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee; $400 lease processing fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free within community.
Storage Details: $39/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columbia Park have any available units?
Columbia Park has 2 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Columbia Park have?
Some of Columbia Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia Park currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columbia Park pet-friendly?
No, Columbia Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Columbia Park offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Park offers parking.
Does Columbia Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columbia Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Park have a pool?
No, Columbia Park does not have a pool.
Does Columbia Park have accessible units?
Yes, Columbia Park has accessible units.
Does Columbia Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Columbia Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity