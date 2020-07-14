Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities parking playground internet access accessible on-site laundry e-payments online portal

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. If you are looking for premium apartment homes in Arlington, Virginia, your search stops here at Columbia Park. Spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans are equipped with a variety of charming in-home features. Modern, chef-inspired kitchens offer premium appliances and plenty of cupboard and counter top space. Plush carpeting, open-concept layouts, and elements like high speed internet, cable access, and included utilities mean you can enjoy all of the comfortable classics of apartment living without sacrificing modern upgrades.Controlled access entry and sound proofing between each residence ensures you will have the privacy and security you are looking for. Just steps from your front door you can experience even more great living with a range of community amenities. Our friendly, bilingual staff is located on-site and is always happy to help.Free parking and a convenient location close to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation mean Columbia Park has got you covered. Our playground and picnic area is a great place to enjoy the outdoors, and a pet-free atmosphere means our community is tailored to meet your every want.Home is more than just a place to live, and that's why Columbia Park is perfectly located in the Barcroft neighborhood of Arlington, putting you close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Our community is just minutes from Bailey's Crossroads Shopping Center, Army Navy Country Club, Alcova Heights Park, and so much more. Residents also love our proximity to Columbia Pike and a range of public transportation. Come home to comfort, convenience, and a great location.