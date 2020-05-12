All apartments in Arlington
1718 N VEITCH STREET

1718 North Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1718 North Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Updated, charming duplex in amazing location! Only a couple blocks from the Courthouse Metro. Walk to restaurants, bars, shopping and the movie theater! Commuter's dream! Easy access to Lee Hwy, I66 and Route 50. Professionally managed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

