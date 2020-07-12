/
lyon village
142 Apartments for rent in Lyon Village, Arlington, VA
46 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
16 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1152 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,783
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
6 Units Available
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
899 sqft
Plush carpeting, programmable thermostats, and picturesque DC views characterize these modern homes. Close to Clarendon Metro Station, the community has such amenities as car-charging stations and a fully equipped lounge.
9 Units Available
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning luxury apartments in a prime location in the Clarendon neighborhood. Two buildings with underground parking garages, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units have laundry and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
1200 N Hartford St Unit 309
1200 North Hartford Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo located in the heart of Clarendon VA! The location is prime with Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver line) just 1 block away!! Walk to amazing restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, Trader Joes,
1 Unit Available
2610 FRANKLIN ROAD
2610 North Franklin Road, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2015 sqft
Awesome location right off Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Whole Foods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more! This brick Cape Cod, single
1 Unit Available
1616 N GARFIELD STREET
1616 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2429 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is in unbeatable location in trendy Lyon Village** 1 block from Clarendon Metro.
1 Unit Available
2342 LEE HIGHWAY
2342 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2368 sqft
Beautifully updated four story garage townhouse walkable to Courthouse or Clarendon Metro. Three bedrooms plus entry level den. New appliances, granite counters, eat-in kitchen plus dining room, fireplace in living room, wood floors..
1 Unit Available
2616 FRANKLIN ROAD
2616 North Franklin Road, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1650 sqft
Awesome location right off Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Whole Foods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more! This brick Cape Cod, single
1 Unit Available
1528 JOHNSON STREET
1528 North Johnson Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
6000 sqft
WALK TO METRO, immaculate 5 bdrm, 4 .5 baths h/w t/o, with au pair suite, full kitchen in LL , on secluded cul de sac in the heart of Clarendon.
Results within 1 mile of Lyon Village
39 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
14 Units Available
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,514
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
14 Units Available
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
70 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
30 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
16 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
5 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
