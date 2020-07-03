All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Randolph Towers

4001 North 9th St · (307) 414-8206
Location

4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 416 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 1318 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Randolph Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Newly modernized apartments now available. Featuring units with luxury wood-style flooring, open floor plans, slate appliances, LED lights, quartz countertop, kitchen backsplash, and oversized porcelain tiles. Be the first one to live in your newly upgraded home. Randolph Towers offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Choose from the apartments with the best in-home and community amenities in the city. Randolph offers studio to three-bedroom apartments, both furnished and unfurnished, so you have all the options you need when it comes to choosing downtown luxury apartments. Each of our apartments is fully equipped with the best in-home amenities. Channel your inner chef in our gourmet-inspired kitchens replete with a full slate of appliances. Sleek designs and contemporary themes make living at Randolph Towers a dream. You'll be sure to find the open spaces you need to make your apartment your home. As a convenience for our residents, our community is pet free with soundproofing between residences ensuring your quiet moments stay quiet. At Randolph Towers, you will find luxurious amenities and the refinement you desire at the epicenter of excitement and culture in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. With quick access to I-66 and Route 50, Randolph Towers is your gateway to the Washington metropolitan area. Call today for a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space: $75/month.
Storage Details: Bike lockers: $10/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Randolph Towers have any available units?
Randolph Towers has 43 units available starting at $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Randolph Towers have?
Some of Randolph Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Randolph Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Randolph Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Randolph Towers pet-friendly?
No, Randolph Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Randolph Towers offer parking?
Yes, Randolph Towers offers parking.
Does Randolph Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Randolph Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Randolph Towers have a pool?
Yes, Randolph Towers has a pool.
Does Randolph Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Randolph Towers has accessible units.
Does Randolph Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Randolph Towers has units with dishwashers.
