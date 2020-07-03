Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool accessible elevator garage parking bbq/grill bike storage business center e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Newly modernized apartments now available. Featuring units with luxury wood-style flooring, open floor plans, slate appliances, LED lights, quartz countertop, kitchen backsplash, and oversized porcelain tiles. Be the first one to live in your newly upgraded home. Randolph Towers offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Choose from the apartments with the best in-home and community amenities in the city. Randolph offers studio to three-bedroom apartments, both furnished and unfurnished, so you have all the options you need when it comes to choosing downtown luxury apartments. Each of our apartments is fully equipped with the best in-home amenities. Channel your inner chef in our gourmet-inspired kitchens replete with a full slate of appliances. Sleek designs and contemporary themes make living at Randolph Towers a dream. You'll be sure to find the open spaces you need to make your apartment your home. As a convenience for our residents, our community is pet free with soundproofing between residences ensuring your quiet moments stay quiet. At Randolph Towers, you will find luxurious amenities and the refinement you desire at the epicenter of excitement and culture in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. With quick access to I-66 and Route 50, Randolph Towers is your gateway to the Washington metropolitan area. Call today for a tour of your new home!