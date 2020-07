Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving elevator garage on-site laundry hot tub playground

At The Point at Pentagon City, enjoy living in a Pentagon City apartment that has everything that you have been looking for. These renovated studio, one and two-bedroom apartments include available hardwood flooring, new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in each unit, granite-style countertops and ceramic tile. Great location! directly across from whole foods and a less than 10 minute walk to Pentagon city mall and metro. Spacious and modern - you'll find what you're looking for at The Point at Pentagon City. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Please call for an appointment today.