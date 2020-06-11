All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

1111 N TAYLOR STREET

1111 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 BR 2BA w patio, updated kitchen and bathrooms in the heart of Ballston 3 blocks to Ballston Metro, 1 assigned parking space. Tenant pays for electricity and $35/month for water, sewer and trash removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
1111 N TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1111 N TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET offers parking.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 N TAYLOR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 N TAYLOR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
