Arlington, VA
812 S ORME STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 20
812 S ORME STREET
812 South Orme Street
No Longer Available
Location
812 South Orme Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington National Cemetary
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 S ORME STREET have any available units?
812 S ORME STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 812 S ORME STREET have?
Some of 812 S ORME STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 S ORME STREET currently offering any rent specials?
812 S ORME STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S ORME STREET pet-friendly?
No, 812 S ORME STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 812 S ORME STREET offer parking?
No, 812 S ORME STREET does not offer parking.
Does 812 S ORME STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 S ORME STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S ORME STREET have a pool?
No, 812 S ORME STREET does not have a pool.
Does 812 S ORME STREET have accessible units?
No, 812 S ORME STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S ORME STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S ORME STREET has units with dishwashers.
