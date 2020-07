Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub key fob access package receiving yoga accessible 24hr concierge car wash area dog grooming area

Welcome to #TheWholeExperience. Towering over both Pentagon and Crystal cities, The Bartlett features 26 stories of extraordinary residences and expansive communal space for life on a whole new scale. These Arlington, VA, apartments offer more than 40,000 square feet of amenities positioned over a Whole Foods Market, fitness studio and local coffee roaster on the ground floor. Residents enjoy breathtaking views from two rooftop lounges, a sparkling, resort-style pool, TV-lined entertainment room, spa-quality fitness room, courtyard, Paw Patch pet areas, remote working space and more. With the urban-concept Whole Foods Market and Basin Barroom, local fresh coffee from Commonwealth Joe and CorePower Yoga on the ground floor, The Bartlett is a complete community within a community. Outside The Bartlett’s front doors, shop your heart away and sample more than 200 restaurants in Pentagon City, walk to the Metro, hop on a bike to D.C., or paddle on the Potomac River.