Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse community garden 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Park Georgetown is centrally located in beautiful Arlington, VA, just across the Potomac River. We offer a variety of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments that overlook the entire Washington, D.C. skyline. Take advantage of our community’s amenities such as the fitness center, picnic and grilling area, and the outdoor resident lounge. Park Georgetown is near the Rosslyn Metro Station and just minutes from historic Georgetown, Capitol Hill, The White House and Washington DC's central business district. Enjoy both quality and convenience while living here. Tour today and make Park Georgetown - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.