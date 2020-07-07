All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

The Palatine Apartments

1301 N Troy St · (228) 641-0583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Arlington
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0102 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 0904 · Avail. now

$2,494

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0307 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,788

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 0004 · Avail. now

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. Aug 30

$3,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palatine Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
Love Where You Live With a name inspired by one of the famous hills of ancient Rome, The Palatine graces a plateau overlooking the Washington Monument, Capitol Building and much more. Situated a few blocks from the Courthouse Metro station, our community of Arlington, VA is also conveniently located near high-end shopping, notable restaurants and entertainment districts. If you are searching for an apartment for rent in Arlington, VA, take note of The Palatine's phenomenal proximity to employment centers in downtown Washington D.C., Georgetown, Arlington and Rosslyn. Not to mention, at The Palatine Apartments, convenient perks like a location within walking distance from the Courthouse Metro are combined with flourishes such as classic architecture, modern detail, and generous amenities and services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Palatine Apartments have any available units?
The Palatine Apartments has 12 units available starting at $2,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palatine Apartments have?
Some of The Palatine Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palatine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Palatine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palatine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Palatine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments offers parking.
Does The Palatine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palatine Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments has a pool.
Does The Palatine Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Palatine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palatine Apartments has units with dishwashers.

