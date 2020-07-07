Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center clubhouse guest suite internet access package receiving

Love Where You Live With a name inspired by one of the famous hills of ancient Rome, The Palatine graces a plateau overlooking the Washington Monument, Capitol Building and much more. Situated a few blocks from the Courthouse Metro station, our community of Arlington, VA is also conveniently located near high-end shopping, notable restaurants and entertainment districts. If you are searching for an apartment for rent in Arlington, VA, take note of The Palatine's phenomenal proximity to employment centers in downtown Washington D.C., Georgetown, Arlington and Rosslyn. Not to mention, at The Palatine Apartments, convenient perks like a location within walking distance from the Courthouse Metro are combined with flourishes such as classic architecture, modern detail, and generous amenities and services.