Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access kickboxing studio lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU. Offering fully renovated amenities and renovated, stylish apartments in select apartment homes for rent in the heart of Crystal City, Crystal House is your ideal option for modern urban living in one of the DC area's most desirable locations. This recently renovated community offers the upscale amenities you are looking for in an Arlington, VA, apartment. We are conveniently located just minutes from great shopping and dining, as well as the Crystal City Metro's Blue and Yellow lines. No matter your needs, you will find the right fit for you in our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in the Crystal City neighborhood.