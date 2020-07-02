611 North Piedmont Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Brick Townhouse w/ Garage Parking- Walk to Metro! 3 Level townhouse features wood/laminate floors, stainless steel, granite, wine fridge, breakfast bar, and wood fireplace. Awesome location, blocks to Ballston or Virginia Sq-GMU Metro, restaurants, shopping, parks and more! Great for commuters, close to Pentagon and DC. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Auto Garage Door Opener Fireplace Glass Doors Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds