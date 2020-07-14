Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking bike storage internet access accessible garage courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Discover the number one non-smoking apartment communities in Arlington, Virginia when you explore all that The Amelia has to offer you. Unique one- and two-bedroom floor plans are perfectly styled with you in mind. You will have conveniences like washers and dryers, high-speed internet and cable access, and individually controlled thermostats. Fully equipped kitchens boast premium appliances. Plush, wall-to-wall carpeting and designer fixtures and finishes throughout your home mean you don't have to sacrifice form or function.Step outside to enjoy even more of our on-point amenities. The Amelia offers community features like a 24-hour fitness center and tech-savvy business center. Our community room is perfect for weekend get-togethers with friends and neighbors. We've got you covered with bike storage, reserved parking, and a pet-free atmosphere. At the Amelia impressive homes and community features blend seamlessly with a great location in a vibrant neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia.Our community is just minutes from fine dining and nightlife hang-outs and puts you close to a variety of shopping and entertainment. With our proximity to Interstate 66, public transportation, and a variety of local and government employers, there is no need to stress about a long commute. The Amelia is also just five miles from downtown D.C. Visit our ideally located apartment community today and find your dream home in Arlington, Virginia.