Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Amelia

816 N Oakland St · (703) 215-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 N Oakland St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Amelia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
accessible
garage
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Discover the number one non-smoking apartment communities in Arlington, Virginia when you explore all that The Amelia has to offer you. Unique one- and two-bedroom floor plans are perfectly styled with you in mind. You will have conveniences like washers and dryers, high-speed internet and cable access, and individually controlled thermostats. Fully equipped kitchens boast premium appliances. Plush, wall-to-wall carpeting and designer fixtures and finishes throughout your home mean you don't have to sacrifice form or function.Step outside to enjoy even more of our on-point amenities. The Amelia offers community features like a 24-hour fitness center and tech-savvy business center. Our community room is perfect for weekend get-togethers with friends and neighbors. We've got you covered with bike storage, reserved parking, and a pet-free atmosphere. At the Amelia impressive homes and community features blend seamlessly with a great location in a vibrant neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia.Our community is just minutes from fine dining and nightlife hang-outs and puts you close to a variety of shopping and entertainment. With our proximity to Interstate 66, public transportation, and a variety of local and government employers, there is no need to stress about a long commute. The Amelia is also just five miles from downtown D.C. Visit our ideally located apartment community today and find your dream home in Arlington, Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space $75/month, 2nd space $125/month. Guest Parking: $5/day.
Storage Details: Storage lockers priced by square foot. Bike lockers $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Amelia have any available units?
The Amelia has 11 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Amelia have?
Some of The Amelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Amelia currently offering any rent specials?
The Amelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Amelia pet-friendly?
No, The Amelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Amelia offer parking?
Yes, The Amelia offers parking.
Does The Amelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Amelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Amelia have a pool?
No, The Amelia does not have a pool.
Does The Amelia have accessible units?
Yes, The Amelia has accessible units.
Does The Amelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Amelia has units with dishwashers.
