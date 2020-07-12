/
/
/
ashton heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Ashton Heights, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
97 Units Available
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,990
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1058 sqft
Take that top-of-your-game feeling and bottle it up in a building.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
11 Units Available
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1166 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, private balconies and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a business center, a 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities, for residents. Twelve minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4000 Wilson Blvd
4000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
781 sqft
We are looking for someone to take over the lease of the apartment of 781 sqft in the View at Liberty building. The lease ends on May 31st, 2021. Original price is $2,250 per month but we will cover $260 each month, so the monthly rent will be $1990.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
118 N OAKLAND STREET
118 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1782 sqft
Charming brick colonial home in the beautiful Ashton Heights neighborhood of North Arlington.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3901 6TH STREET N
3901 6th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1434 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Three-level, 2BR, 2.5BA end townhome in the heart of the Ballston area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
905 JACKSON STREET N
905 North Jackson Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1310 sqft
Clarendon's boutique apartment building with just 13 homes on a quiet residential street. One block to everything. Very spacious home featuring a chefs kitchen with stainless/granite, hardwood flooring, in unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Ashton Heights
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
46 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1152 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,514
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
70 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VABailey's Crossroads, VASeven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VALincolnia, VAWest Falls Church, VAAnnandale, VA