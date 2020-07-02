All apartments in Arlington
5608 8TH STREET S
5608 8TH STREET S

5608 8th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5608 8th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex in unbeatable Arlington location. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, etc. Generous backyard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 8TH STREET S have any available units?
5608 8TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 8TH STREET S have?
Some of 5608 8TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 8TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5608 8TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 8TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

