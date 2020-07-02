Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5608 8TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5608 8TH STREET S
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5608 8TH STREET S
5608 8th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5608 8th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex in unbeatable Arlington location. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, etc. Generous backyard .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have any available units?
5608 8TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5608 8TH STREET S have?
Some of 5608 8TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5608 8TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5608 8TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 8TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5608 8TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 8TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 8TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University