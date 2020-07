Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym business center conference room concierge courtyard doorman elevator parking playground bike storage garage guest suite package receiving

Avalon Clarendon, next to the Clarendon metro station, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Clarendon apartments. These pet friendly apartments offer gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, spacious closets, and washer/dryer. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, resident lounge, and entertaining kitchen. Avalon Clarendon is conveniently located in Suite 980 of Market Commons and within walking distance to the Clarendon Metro and Whole Foods Market with easy access to nearby I-396, I-66, and Route 50.