columbia heights west
667 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights - West, Arlington, VA
32 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
10 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
15 Units Available
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
1 Unit Available
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
4 Units Available
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,323
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Harvey Hall Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
1 Unit Available
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
1 Unit Available
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Key Gardens Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
1 Unit Available
5310 8TH ROAD S
5310 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
599 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bd/1Bth in heart of Arlington, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available August 1, 2020! The unit features updated stainless steel appliances, imported, high quality materials, hardwood floors throughout, designated parking space, and much
1 Unit Available
801 S GREENBRIER STREET
801 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT WITH TONS OF LIGHT/WINDOWS.
1 Unit Available
5101 8TH ROAD S
5101 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of Arlington!
1 Unit Available
700 S ARLINGTON MILL DR #303
700 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
This is Your New Happy Place!!!Roof Top Terrace Oasis, Updated 1 BR, with view of the trees & parkland of WO&D Bike path. Very private & Sought after location.
1 Unit Available
5002 9TH STREET S
5002 9th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
3 level garaged townhouse in the heart of Arlington! Amazing location right off Columbia Pike, backing to the 4 Mile Run/W&O trails. Commuting made easy with transit by bus to Pentagon Metro or straight into DC.
1 Unit Available
5617 7TH PL S
5617 7th Place South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
TOTALLY RENOVATED ARLINGTON DUPLEX CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO PENTAGON METRO BUS AND BALLSTON SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICES. RENOVATIONS INCLUDE ROOF, HVAC, WINDOWS, ELECTRICAL, KITCHEN, BATH, & FLOORING.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia Heights - West
13 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
34 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
17 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.
28 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,598
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
41 Units Available
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
989 sqft
to Centro With easy access to your favorite destinations, Centro Arlington is the place you can't wait to come home to.
131 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
2 Units Available
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with plush carpeting, designer kitchens and sound-proofing between units. Residents have access to free parking, among other amenities. Columbia Pike is 5 minutes away.
4 Units Available
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
994 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchens, in-unit laundry and extra storage room. Common amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and a community room. Ten minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
