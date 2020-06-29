All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5228 8TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5228 8TH ROAD S
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

5228 8TH ROAD S

5228 8th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5228 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WOW....ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! 2 BEDROOMS ~ 1FULL BATH~FRESHLY PAINTED~ BRAND NEW CARPET~KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH BACKSPLASH ~LOTS OF PARKING~STORAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION~ CLOSE TO ROUTE 7/COLUMBIA PIKE/MAJOR HIGHWAY/SHOPPING CENTERS/MINUTES TO DC.METRO BUS AND ARLINGTON TRANSIT ALONG 8TH R AND GREENBRIER. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have any available units?
5228 8TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 8TH ROAD S have?
Some of 5228 8TH ROAD S's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 8TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
5228 8TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 8TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 5228 8TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 5228 8TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 8TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 5228 8TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 5228 8TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 8TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University