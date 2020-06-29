5228 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights - West
Amenities
granite counters
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WOW....ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! 2 BEDROOMS ~ 1FULL BATH~FRESHLY PAINTED~ BRAND NEW CARPET~KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH BACKSPLASH ~LOTS OF PARKING~STORAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION~ CLOSE TO ROUTE 7/COLUMBIA PIKE/MAJOR HIGHWAY/SHOPPING CENTERS/MINUTES TO DC.METRO BUS AND ARLINGTON TRANSIT ALONG 8TH R AND GREENBRIER. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5228 8TH ROAD S have any available units?
5228 8TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 8TH ROAD S have?
Some of 5228 8TH ROAD S's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 8TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
5228 8TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.