5228 8TH ROAD S

Amenities

granite counters parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WOW....ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! 2 BEDROOMS ~ 1FULL BATH~FRESHLY PAINTED~ BRAND NEW CARPET~KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH BACKSPLASH ~LOTS OF PARKING~STORAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION~ CLOSE TO ROUTE 7/COLUMBIA PIKE/MAJOR HIGHWAY/SHOPPING CENTERS/MINUTES TO DC.METRO BUS AND ARLINGTON TRANSIT ALONG 8TH R AND GREENBRIER. A MUST SEE!