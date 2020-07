Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly online portal

Live at the Center of Convenience & Entertainment.

Wood Lee Arms where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as wall-to-wall carpeting, individually-controlled heating and air-conditioning, and all utilities included in the monthly rent. Our community features newly installed windows for greater energy efficiency. We are ideally located near shops, parks, and restaurants. We also have extra large efficiencies, one, and two bedroom floorplans. Many of our apartments are fully renovated with new kitchens, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. You'll love calling Wood Lee Arms your new home.