Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

Fort Strong Properties is comprised of seven Apartment Communities; six of which are in the coveted area of North Arlington and one is located in Falls Church centrally located in Bailey Crossroads. All six of our Arlington Communities are located within walking distance of the orange line. We are conveniently located near Washington, DC and within minutes of I-66, shopping, and restaurants. Picture a short 10 minute walk to all your favorite restaurants, bars, and shops. North Arlington offers an amazing life style. Fort Strong Properties offer beautifully appointed apartment homes for anyone on a budget. We present incredibly spacious apartment homes with tremendous closets. Each building offers FREE storage as well as on-site laundry care centers. An added bonus is that each apartment home has one assigned parking space included in rent. Also an added touch is being steps away from Arlington's bike/walking trails for stress relieving exercise at a moment’s notice. Call us today for