Arlington, VA
518 N Nelson St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

518 N Nelson St

518 North Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family house * 7 mins walk to Virginia Square Metro Station * 12 mins walk to Ballston * 15 mins walk to Clarendon * Renovated Kitchen * Granite counter tops * New paint * wood floor * One car garage space * Fenced back yard * Finished walk up basement *
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 N Nelson St have any available units?
518 N Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 N Nelson St have?
Some of 518 N Nelson St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 N Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
518 N Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N Nelson St pet-friendly?
No, 518 N Nelson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 518 N Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 518 N Nelson St offers parking.
Does 518 N Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 N Nelson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N Nelson St have a pool?
No, 518 N Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 518 N Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 518 N Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N Nelson St does not have units with dishwashers.
