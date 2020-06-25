518 N Nelson St

518 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22203 Ashton Heights
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family house * 7 mins walk to Virginia Square Metro Station * 12 mins walk to Ballston * 15 mins walk to Clarendon * Renovated Kitchen * Granite counter tops * New paint * wood floor * One car garage space * Fenced back yard * Finished walk up basement * Available now!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
