Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Arbor Heights

5203 8th Road South · (703) 372-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 848-0T1 · Avail. now

$1,083

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 5201-301 · Avail. now

$1,267

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 5205-202 · Avail. now

$1,267

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 856-301 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 850-0T1 · Avail. now

$1,558

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 850-0T2 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,558

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.

Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes range from 589 to 924 square feet and provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers an amenity package that includes a laundry facility, clubhouse, and professional onsite staff.

Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to the Northern VA main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, Arbor Heights boasts close proximity to the Washington DC museums and attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. Live the life you always wanted with Arbor Heights Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750 - One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Heights have any available units?
Arbor Heights has 15 units available starting at $1,083 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Heights have?
Some of Arbor Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Heights pet-friendly?
No, Arbor Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Arbor Heights offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Heights offers parking.
Does Arbor Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Heights have a pool?
No, Arbor Heights does not have a pool.
Does Arbor Heights have accessible units?
No, Arbor Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Heights has units with dishwashers.
