Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2135 N. Monroe St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2135 N. Monroe St
2135 North Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
2135 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Near Clarendon, ramp to 66, bike trail, shop. All utilitie paid. Free parking.
Please call to inspect
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have any available units?
2135 N. Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2135 N. Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2135 N. Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 N. Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2135 N. Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
