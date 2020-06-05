All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2135 N. Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2135 N. Monroe St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

2135 N. Monroe St

2135 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2135 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Near Clarendon, ramp to 66, bike trail, shop. All utilitie paid. Free parking.
Please call to inspect

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 N. Monroe St have any available units?
2135 N. Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2135 N. Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2135 N. Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 N. Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2135 N. Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 N. Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 N. Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University